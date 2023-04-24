Matterport Revolutionizes Enterprise Facility Monitoring with AWS IoT TwinMaker and Immersive Real-Time Digital Twins

Matterport and AWS boost efficiency, safety, and innovation with unified 3D view of business operations

SUNNYVALE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) announced the general availability of new integrations with AWS IoT TwinMaker, enabling enterprise customers to seamlessly connect Internet of Things (IoT) data into visually immersive and dimensionally accurate Matterport digital twins. AWS IoT TwinMaker is a solution from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easier for developers to create digital twins of real-world systems such as buildings, factories, industrial equipment, and production lines. This new offering from Matterport supports enterprise digital transformation efforts by providing customers with an efficient and cost-effective solution to remotely optimize building operations, increase production output, improve equipment performance, and increase environmental health and safety at their facilities.

“Working with Matterport, we’re now able to provide customers with seamless integration of their live IoT data into detailed, spatially-accurate digital twins,” said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT, AWS. “There’s an incredible opportunity for enterprise customers to embrace digital twins, especially those in manufacturing, energy, and smart building industries, to gain more insight into their operations while increasing efficiencies across the organization.”

The Matterport and AWS IoT TwinMaker integration is a reflection of the extensive relationship between Matterport and AWS, allowing AWS customers to link real-time operational data into Matterport’s 3D digital twins to simplify the management of complex data sets. Global polymer and chemical manufacturer, INVISTA, one of the world's largest integrated producers of polymers and fibers, is already using the integration to enable remote monitoring and collaboration, predictive maintenance and virtual training to reduce expenses and significantly increase operational efficiencies.

“With a digital twin of our manufacturing operations, our connected field personnel can proactively enable consistently high performance of our plant assets,” said Jerry Grunewald, Vice President of Operations Transformation, INVISTA. "AWS IoT TwinMaker and Matterport digital twins provide us with a 3D visualization of our facilities for a unified view of live sensor data, equipment maintenance records, and engineering design information that enable us to make effective decisions quickly.”

This integration offers new capabilities to further enable digital twin technology in the enterprise, serving customers at any stage of their digital transformation journey. Real-time operational data is integrated within Matterport’s digital twins to provide a single, unified visual representation of any physical environment and relevant, related data.

Customers using Matterport with AWS IoT TwinMaker can experience several benefits to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies, including:

  • Simplifying the process to create digital representations of physical environments.
  • Increasing productivity by enabling consistent high performance of facility assets and streamlining the management of complex data sets.
  • Improving field operations in manufacturing plants with real-time IoT sensor and process data.
  • Increasing equipment uptime in remote facilities by analyzing trends and predicting issues or maintenance needs.
  • Providing remote training and expert instruction to frontline workers.
  • Reducing site visits and carbon footprint to realize lower operational costs, sustainability goals, and reduce risk of injury.

“Enterprise businesses are embracing the significant opportunity for digital twins to transform how they manage manufacturing and operational facilities at a global scale,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO, Matterport. “For environments with heavy machinery, Matterport and AWS have created a new paradigm for managing and training a frontline workforce, creating a safer experience for employees that benefits the bottom line.”

Learn more about how organizations can take advantage of digital twins in their operations: https://matterport.com/partners/amazon-web-services

About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

