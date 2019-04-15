Oriental Yuhong Attends the 133rd Canton Fair and Joins International Exhibitors

BEIJING, April 17, 2023

BEIJING, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd Spring Canton Fair is to be held in Guangzhou from April 15th to May 5th. As a construction materials system service provider, Oriental Yuhong has been invited to attend the event and share business opportunities with international exhibitors.

It is reported that the 2023 Canton Fair is the first session to be held in the first year of fully implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. It is also the first time in the last three years that Chinese and foreign businesses join each other in such a major event. The scale of the exhibition will reach a new record high as the exhibition area has increased from 1.18 million square meters to 1.5 million square meters, with 54 specialized exhibition zones and more than 30,000 offline exhibitors. Oriental Yuhong will show up in the first phase of the construction materials exhibition zone both offline and online, and invite global business partners to the site to witness its solid achievements firmly based on green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

This time, Oriental Yuhong will bring green construction materials such as solvent-free one-component polyurethane waterproof coating, sagging-resistant polyurethane waterproof coating, TKB SBS waterproof membrane, BH2 composite waterproof system, and TPO and HDPE high polymer waterproof membrane, together with premium solutions applicable to multiple simulation scenarios to actively facilitate infrastructure construction such as underground comprehensive pipe galleries, industrial buildings, tunnels, and high-speed rails with its environmentally friendly products, and promote all-round system services.

Oriental Yuhong started to plan for its global expansion since 2005 and has set up a number of overseas branches and offices. Up to now, it has branches or offices in Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam, etc. It sells its products to more than 132 countries and regions including Germany, Brazil, and Australia, and provides services to projects in infrastructure, recreation and sports, health care, etc. Through the 2023 Canton Fair, it seeks to establish friendly cooperation with more high-quality partners and inject new vitality into the development of its international business by demonstrating its green construction materials.

Oriental Yuhong will adhere to its mission of "creating a sustainable and safe environment for human society", anchor itself in the vision of "becoming the most valuable enterprise in the global construction materials industry", and make every effort to contribute to the building of a harmonious living environment.

Date: April 15th-19th
Booth No.: B #9.3, G39-40, H07-08

