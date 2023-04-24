Apollo Strengthens Presence in Europe With New, Expanded London Office

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Relocation Reflects Apollo’s Commitment to Delivering Full Platform to Europe

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) today announced the opening of a new office in London, United Kingdom, strengthening its presence in Europe and building on the firm’s successful track record in the region. The transition to a single, modern space in London reflects Apollo’s desire to offer a best-in-class workplace for its teams and expand its offering of leading, integrated asset management and retirement services capabilities on a global basis, including across European markets.

Apollo will bring together its teams from offices at 10 Portman Square and 25 St George Street into a new construction location at 1 Soho Place covering 88,000 square feet over 4 floors. The new office will serve as an expanded regional hub for Apollo’s European team, in line with the firm’s broader global growth strategy. The space reflects Apollo’s modern workplace model and includes dedicated client space, a coffee bar, employee dining area and fitness center, and follows the firm’s other recent new or renovated workplaces in Singapore, New York, Greenwich, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “London is a global financial hub where we have assembled a growing, diverse and highly talented team. While we are strong believers in having a local presence across geographies, we also need an anchor location where our people can meet, collaborate and innovate. That is what we’re launching in London today, which I am confident will enable our team to work together to execute on our global growth strategy.”

Rob Seminara, Partner and Head of Europe, added, “Our new London office will provide our people with one of the region’s best, state-of-the-art workspaces. This further reinforces our commitment to offering the full Apollo platform – from credit, equity, and real assets to retirement services and wealth capabilities – across regions as we strive to put forward creative, bespoke solutions to meet clients’ needs.”

Over the last decade Apollo’s presence in Europe has expanded to nearly 400 individuals and its European teams manage nearly one quarter of the firm’s $548 billion in total capital. In addition to the United Kingdom, Apollo has a presence in France, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Contact Information

For Apollo (US and Asia):
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822 0491
[email protected]

For Apollo (Europe)
Sam Turvey
H/Advisors Maitland
+44 (0) 207 379 5151
[email protected]

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In the asset management business, Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, Apollo’s investing expertise across its fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of its clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, Apollo’s retirement services business, it specializes in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Apollo’s patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its team members, and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $548 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

ti?nf=ODgwODgwMCM1NTI4OTA4IzIwMDkxNzM=
Apollo-Global-Management-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.