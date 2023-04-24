LONDON and NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) today announced the opening of a new office in London, United Kingdom, strengthening its presence in Europe and building on the firm’s successful track record in the region. The transition to a single, modern space in London reflects Apollo’s desire to offer a best-in-class workplace for its teams and expand its offering of leading, integrated asset management and retirement services capabilities on a global basis, including across European markets.



Apollo will bring together its teams from offices at 10 Portman Square and 25 St George Street into a new construction location at 1 Soho Place covering 88,000 square feet over 4 floors. The new office will serve as an expanded regional hub for Apollo’s European team, in line with the firm’s broader global growth strategy. The space reflects Apollo’s modern workplace model and includes dedicated client space, a coffee bar, employee dining area and fitness center, and follows the firm’s other recent new or renovated workplaces in Singapore, New York, Greenwich, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “London is a global financial hub where we have assembled a growing, diverse and highly talented team. While we are strong believers in having a local presence across geographies, we also need an anchor location where our people can meet, collaborate and innovate. That is what we’re launching in London today, which I am confident will enable our team to work together to execute on our global growth strategy.”

Rob Seminara, Partner and Head of Europe, added, “Our new London office will provide our people with one of the region’s best, state-of-the-art workspaces. This further reinforces our commitment to offering the full Apollo platform – from credit, equity, and real assets to retirement services and wealth capabilities – across regions as we strive to put forward creative, bespoke solutions to meet clients’ needs.”

Over the last decade Apollo’s presence in Europe has expanded to nearly 400 individuals and its European teams manage nearly one quarter of the firm’s $548 billion in total capital. In addition to the United Kingdom, Apollo has a presence in France, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and The Netherlands.

