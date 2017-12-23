PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG") (OTC Other: GWGHQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in GWG, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against GWG includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (ii) GWG's life insurance investment business had failed, and (iii) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

DEADLINE: June 2, 2023

Aggrieved GWG investors only have until June 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

