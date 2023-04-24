Allegion Appoints Ellen Rubin to Board of Directors

Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Ellen Rubin, founder and CEO of Causely, Inc., to the company's board of directors.

Rubin has extensive entrepreneurial and leadership experience across the information technology (IT) industry. She founded Causely – an IT operations venture – after serving as general manager of hybrid cloud services at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Previously, she founded enterprise cloud storage company ClearSky Data, Inc. and hybrid cloud computing company CloudSwitch, serving as CEO at each until their respective acquisitions by AWS and Verizon. Earlier in her career, Rubin was vice president of marketing at Netezza, a leader in the data warehousing market that went public in 2007 and was subsequently acquired by IBM.

“Ellen is a successful technology leader who has served as CEO and founder across multiple organizations that have scaled and disrupted the IT industry, leading to IPO and acquisition,” Chair of Allegion’s Board of Directors Kirk Hachigian said. “She has a track record of embracing entrepreneurship, expanding strategic partnerships and building culture. Ellen excels at identifying new market opportunities and developing technology that adds value for enterprise customers. Her expertise will serve Allegion well as we pursue technology-fueled growth and our vision of seamless access and a safer world.”

With Rubin’s appointment, Allegion has a nine-member board of directors with 56% diversity across gender, racial and ethnic representation. In addition, with the exception of President and CEO John H. Stone, all board members are independent (including Chair Hachigian). Rubin will be a member of the board’s Audit and Finance Committee, Compensation and Human Capital Committee as well as its Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Rubin also currently serves on the board of directors at Chase Corporation. She has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Women in the Cloud” by CloudNOW, as a “Woman to Watch” by Mass High Tech and as a “Rising Star Entrepreneur” by the New England Venture Capital Association.

For more on Allegion’s corporate governance, refer to www.allegion.com%2FESG. You can also see the company’s full board of directors by clicking+here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

