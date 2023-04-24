NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP; the "Company" or “FTAI Infrastructure”) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the closing of Nasdaq on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.fipinc.com/ .



In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76e04d920aa34a3db8931a5a75020dc8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

