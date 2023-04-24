Rockwell Medical to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: www.RockwellMed.com%2FResults

Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594

Replay Number: (800) 770-2030 // (International) 1 (647) 362-9199

A replay will be available via the replay number and webcast through April 29, 2023.

Access Code: 4944610

Speakers:

  • Mark Strobeck, Ph.D. — President and Chief Executive Officer; and
  • Paul McGarry, CPA — SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Format: Discussion of first quarter 2023 operational and financial results followed by Q&A.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is usually performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, at hospital-based outpatient centers, at skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

