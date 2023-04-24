KRISPY KREME's® New Cookie Blast Collection is an Explosion of CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® Cookie Flavors

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

3, 2, 1 … Cookie Blast! Krispy Kreme® has teamed up with CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® to delight fans with the ultimate collection of cookie doughnuts, featuring an explosion of flavors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005124/en/

KKD_CB_media01.jpg

Beginning April 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Blast collection features three all-new doughnuts and one fan-favorite filled and topped with OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning April 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Blast collection features three all-new doughnuts and one fan-favorite filled and topped with OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookies:

  • OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Blast Doughnut: a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two CHIPS AHOY!® chewy cookies and OREO® cookies & KREME™ filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ dollop and one mini OREO® cookie and one mini CHIPS AHOY!® cookie.
  • CHIPS AHOY!® Candy Blasts® Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
  • CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Dough Kreme™ Doughnut: A doughnut filled with CHIPS AHOY!® cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® mini cookies.
  • OREO® Cookies & Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: A doughnut filled with OREO® cookies and Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO® cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two CHIPS AHOY!® cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Blast doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Doughnut and cookie lovers can also find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the CHIPS AHOY!® Candy Blasts® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Dough Kreme™ doughnuts delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.krispykreme.com%2Flocate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show us how you’re enjoying this ultimate cookie doughnut collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Cookie Blast Doughnut Collection by visiting http%3A%2F%2Fwww.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Fcookieblast.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230417005124r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005124/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.