RISE Dispensaries Opens RISE Grove City in Pennsylvania on April 17th

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Grove City, the Company’s 79th retail location in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Grove City Community Food Pantry.

“We are excited to expand our retail footprint and increase access to well-being for more people in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Tim Hawkins, Commercial General Manager at Green Thumb. “Each of our new store openings begins with community impact, and Grove City Community Food Pantry makes vital contributions to the community by feeding hundreds of families in the area and providing additional education programs on nutrition and life skills.”

Grove City Community Food Pantry is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged individuals and families residing in the Grove City School District. The organization also incorporates education programs on nutrition and life skills to help their clients make small changes for a brighter tomorrow.

"In the United States, one out of every five households faces food insecurity. At Grove City Community Food Pantry, we provide food and other basic necessities to the Grove City Area School District, supporting nearly 600 households. Our work is only possible when joined with strong community-oriented forces, which is why we are fortunate to join RISE Grove City on their opening day to help fight hunger. We are so thankful for the opportunity to partner with such a caring organization,” added Traci Turner, Executive Director at Grove City Community Food Pantry.

Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and currently operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Danville where the Company produces its branded products including RYTHM premium flower and full-spectrum vapes and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

RISE Grove City is located at 225 Westside Square Drive in Mercer. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email [email protected]. To schedule an in-store or virtual appointment with a RISE healthcare professional, visit risecannabis.com, navigate to your local Pennsylvania dispensary, and click ‘Talk to a Pharmacist.’

About RISE Dispensaries
RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 79 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.gtigrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
[email protected]
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgwODY1MyM1NTI4NTk1IzIxMjQ5MTA=
Green-Thumb-Industries.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.