CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Grove City, the Company’s 79th retail location in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Grove City Community Food Pantry.



“We are excited to expand our retail footprint and increase access to well-being for more people in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Tim Hawkins, Commercial General Manager at Green Thumb. “Each of our new store openings begins with community impact, and Grove City Community Food Pantry makes vital contributions to the community by feeding hundreds of families in the area and providing additional education programs on nutrition and life skills.”

Grove City Community Food Pantry is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged individuals and families residing in the Grove City School District. The organization also incorporates education programs on nutrition and life skills to help their clients make small changes for a brighter tomorrow.

"In the United States, one out of every five households faces food insecurity. At Grove City Community Food Pantry, we provide food and other basic necessities to the Grove City Area School District, supporting nearly 600 households. Our work is only possible when joined with strong community-oriented forces, which is why we are fortunate to join RISE Grove City on their opening day to help fight hunger. We are so thankful for the opportunity to partner with such a caring organization,” added Traci Turner, Executive Director at Grove City Community Food Pantry.

Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and currently operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Danville where the Company produces its branded products including RYTHM premium flower and full-spectrum vapes and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

RISE Grove City is located at 225 Westside Square Drive in Mercer. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email [email protected]. To schedule an in-store or virtual appointment with a RISE healthcare professional, visit risecannabis.com , navigate to your local Pennsylvania dispensary, and click ‘Talk to a Pharmacist.’

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 79 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.gtigrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

[email protected]

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]