TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN) and its collaborator Bayer today announced that aflibercept 8 mg and EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection will be featured in 18 presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Annual Meeting from April 23-27. Among the presentations will be new subgroup data and further analyses of aflibercept 8 mg treatment from the pivotal PULSAR and PHOTON trials in wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as the Phase 2 CANDELA trial in wAMD.

“Our data presentations at ARVO build on the more than 20 years of industry-leading knowledge and dedicated research aimed at addressing the unmet needs of patients with serious retinal diseases,” said Boaz Hirshberg, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Sciences General Medicine at Regeneron. “We look forward to sharing presentations on the efficacy and safety of EYLEA in multiple retinal diseases, as well as additional analyses of the pivotal aflibercept 8 mg trials – all of which reinforce our unwavering commitment to advancing retinal care for patients at risk of losing their vision.”

Notable podium presentations will highlight the pivotal aflibercept 8 mg trials PULSAR and PHOTON, respectively, in wAMD and DME with 48-week efficacy and safety results, in addition to an evaluation of baseline characteristics of patients randomized to aflibercept 8 mg who maintained their dosing intervals and those whose dosing intervals were shortened. A pooled safety analysis of aflibercept 8 mg across the PULSAR, PHOTON and CANDELA trials will also be presented.

Data from PHOTON and PULSAR were first presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s annual meeting in September 2022. In February 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for aflibercept 8 mg for treatment of patients with wAMD, DME and diabetic retinopathy with a target action date of June 27, 2023. Aflibercept 8 mg is investigational, and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Aflibercept 8 mg is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. In the U.S., Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA and aflibercept 8 mg. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA and future sales of aflibercept 8 mg following any regulatory approvals.

*Bayer-run trial

About the Aflibercept 8 mg Clinical Trial Program

PULSAR in wAMD and PHOTON in DME are double-masked, active-controlled pivotal trials that are being conducted in multiple centers globally. In both trials, patients were randomized into 3 treatment groups to receive either: aflibercept 8 mg every 12 weeks, aflibercept 8 mg every 16 weeks, or EYLEA every 8 weeks. The lead sponsors of the trials were Bayer for PULSAR and Regeneron for PHOTON.

Patients treated with aflibercept 8 mg in both trials had 3 initial monthly doses, and patients treated with EYLEA received 5 initial monthly doses in PHOTON and 3 in PULSAR. In the first year, patients in the aflibercept 8 mg groups could have their dosing intervals shortened down to an every 8-week interval if protocol-defined criteria for disease progression were observed. Intervals could not be extended until the second year of the study, with those results still to be assessed. Patients in all EYLEA groups maintained a fixed 8-week dosing regimen throughout their participation in the trials.

CANDELA was a Phase 2 trial investigating the safety and efficacy of aflibercept 8 mg extended dosing regimens compared to EYLEA in wAMD patients.

About wAMD and DME

wAMD is a retinal disease that may affect people as they age. It occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow and leak fluid under the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp central vision and seeing fine detail. This fluid can damage and scar the macula, which can cause vision loss. An estimated 1.1 million Americans have wAMD, and this number is expected to double by 2050.

DME is a common complication in eyes of people living with diabetes. DME occurs when high levels of blood sugar lead to damaged blood vessels in the eye that leak fluid into the macula. This can lead to vision loss and, in some cases, blindness. Of the nearly 28 million American adults living with diabetes, an estimated 1.2 million have DME.

About EYLEA

EYLEA is a VEGF inhibitor formulated as an injection for the eye. It is designed to block the growth of new blood vessels and decrease the ability of fluid to pass through blood vessels (vascular permeability) in the eye by blocking VEGF-A and placental growth factor (PLGF), two growth factors involved in ocular angiogenesis. The EYLEA safety and efficacy profile is supported by a robust body of research that includes eight pivotal Phase 3 trials, more than 11 years of real-world experience and greater than 57 million EYLEA injections globally.

About Regeneron

Regeneron ( REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

