Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) announced today that it has appointed Laura Janney to serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, effective May 8, 2023. Ms. Janney will oversee all aspects of the Company’s merchandising operations, including buying, sourcing, and product development, along with coordinating consistency in merchandising experiences both in-store and online.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Janney served Hudson’s Bay from July 2019 to January 2023, most recently as its Chief Merchandising Officer. Prior to that, she served Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) for 32 years from June 1987 to March 2019 in a variety of retail store and merchandise management roles for several of Nordstrom’s departments, including most recently as Vice President, Omni Channel Divisional Merchandise Manager for Innovation/Full Price Stores.

Ed Thomas, Tilly’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am excited to have Laura join our Company. We believe her extensive experience in retail merchandising and track record of growth and strategic leadership will bring great value to Tilly’s as we work to improve our business.”

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 249 total stores across 33 states and its website, www.tillys.com.

