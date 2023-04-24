In celebration of Earth Day 2023, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the launch of Practice Green – a global initiative designed to encourage health care practitioners to become more eco-friendly – in the U.S. and Canada. Practice+Green aims to help empower the health care community to establish sustainable practices for a healthier planet.

Since 2008, Henry Schein has encouraged its customers to purchase environmentally friendlier products through the U.S. Global Reflections® Program, which has since evolved into Practice Green™, launched in the EMEA region and Australia earlier this year. Through the new program, eco-friendly services, solutions, and support will be available to help dental and medical customers in the U.S. and Canada implement practical ways to become more sustainable while following current health and safety guidelines and providing high-quality care. The program’s offerings will continue to expand over time, with new products, services, and solutions added as Practice Green develops to meet the ever-changing health care landscape.

“At Henry Schein, environmental stewardship is a pillar of our corporate citizenship, reflecting a sustainable approach to conducting business and offering solutions to our customers,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Practice Green reinforces our values, and we are pleased to launch this initiative in observance of Earth Day, echoing our belief that we must together invest in our planet. Henry Schein has a unique opportunity to engage our customers in this work, and it is through our collective responsibility that we can help to quicken the transition to an equitable and prosperous green economy for all.”

The Practice Green portfolio includes a curated collection of dental products selected by Henry Schein as ‘green’ based on supplier partner product information. These ‘green’ products fall into at least one of the following categories: reusable, contain recycled materials, can be recycled, are biodegradable, or are from a sustainable source. Medical products presently are being reviewed for inclusion as part of the portfolio. Click+here for a video about the program’s mission.

In addition to the launch of Practice Green, Henry Schein is celebrating Earth Day by implementing carbon neutral shipping in its U.S. network during the month of April. This aligns with the Company’s commitment to mitigate its impact on the climate, reduce landfill waste, and recycle and reuse valuable materials while practicing smart and efficient use of energy and water resources.

Henry Schein is continuously strengthening its approach to measuring, monitoring, and reporting on its carbon emissions and other environmental impacts. For example, in 2021, Henry Schein signed the Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to set a long-term, science-based emissions reduction target in order to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050.

Additionally, to guide the Company's efforts and education related to environmental sustainability, Henry Schein established an Environmental Impact Council in 2022, which is made up of a global cross-functional group of senior leaders, with Kurt Kuehn, member of Henry Schein’s Board of Directors and the Standards Board of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and former Chief Financial Officer at United Parcel Service, Inc., as an advisor. This Council’s mission is to drive environmental impact and results for Henry Schein to be the brand of choice for health care professionals globally, advancing the work for a healthier planet and healthier people.

Henry Schein, with its global reach, occupies a unique position within an ecosystem of suppliers, business partners, and customers. As such, the Company strives to achieve an ethical, inclusive, circular, and carbon-neutral supply chain and innovates for sustainability.

For more information about Practice Green in the U.S., please click+here. For more information about Practice Green in Canada, please click+here.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

