JBT+Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading technology solutions provider to the global food and beverage industry, today published its 2022+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report%2C+%26ldquo%3BSustainable+Solutions+for+a+Growing+World.%26rdquo%3B The report outlines key accomplishments as a result of JBT’s long tradition of partnering with customers to optimize resources, prioritize health and safety, and create a diverse and inclusive culture.

“As the world’s population grows, resources are becoming increasingly constrained,” said Brian Deck, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In order to produce food sufficient to feed a growing population for decades to come, we, as a society, need to continue to develop sustainable solutions. This includes the way food and beverages are produced, processed, and prepared for the end consumer. JBT is committed to empowering our customers with those solutions now. The success of our customers and stakeholders is directly linked to the responsible use of the world’s precious resources. With an ongoing, dedicated focus on our customers, employees, communities, and the planet, JBT is exceptionally well-positioned in the global food production market to affect meaningful change and leave a positive legacy and impact for future generations.”

JBT’s second annual ESG report highlights the milestones, activities, and progress toward its Elevate 2.0 strategy centered around three key pillars:

Customer Solutions: JBT works collaboratively with customers around the world to streamline and optimize food and beverage production. In 2022, more than 70 percent of JBT’s product and services revenue stemmed from equipment that delivers environmental benefits. As a result, we helped our customers enhance their food quality and safety, reduce food and packaging waste, extend their products’ shelf lives, decrease operational emissions, and increase yields. This includes the launch of the JBT OmniBlu%26trade%3B+platform, which combines best-in-class service, parts availability, and machine optimization. OmniBlu leverages machine learning, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital tools to address customer pain points while providing actionable insights through efficiency and sustainability related data collection. Additionally, through the AeroTech business, JBT provides solutions that reduce the use of carbon-based fuels via the electrification and automation of airport equipment solutions.

People and Communities: JBT is committed to empowering its talented global workforce of over 7,200 employees, with 1,500 new positions filled in 2022 along with an additional 600 employees joining the JBT family through acquisitions. This dedication is demonstrated by JBT’s average employee tenure of 7.8 years. The goal of JBT’s employee engagement strategy is to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, creating an environment where people feel they belong and are inspired to succeed. In 2022, JBT’s global DEIB Council also evolved its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB). After piloting its first two Employee Network Communities (ENCs) for Black and Female employees in 2021, JBT successfully launched and grew these communities in 2022, creating a safe space to build community with peers who share their demographics and fostering a sense of belonging through activities such as peer-to-peer networking.

Responsible Operations: JBT operates with a relentless improvement mindset for its customers and strives to model that value across the company’s own operations. JBT regularly seeks opportunities to reduce its own carbon footprint, optimize resources, and give new life to what would otherwise go to waste. As part of a larger food and beverage ecosystem, JBT engages its employees, suppliers, and communities to collectively address environmental concerns, from small shifts to big innovations that affect sustainable change.

Above all, JBT is a purpose-driven organization that customers value as a trusted partner on transformative solutions because they witness JBT doing business in a way that is responsible and innovative. For more information about JBT’s ESG efforts, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jbtc.com%2Fabout-us%2Fesg%2F.

