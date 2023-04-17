PR Newswire

PARIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held May 23 – 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angels, California. Sequans' management will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, May 24.

B. Riley Securities reserves the right to adjust a company's meeting schedule optimization. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers. For more information about the B. Riley conference or to schedule a meeting with Sequans' management, contact your B. Riley representative.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and planned high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

