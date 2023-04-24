CI Global Asset Management Announces ETF Name Changes, Risk Rating Changes and Completion of Mutual Fund Merger

CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) today announced name changes for five ETFs, risk rating changes for six series of ETFs, and the completion of the previously announced merger of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class into CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool.

ETF name changes

The following name changes will be effective on or about April 21, 2023. The changes ensure the name of each ETF better reflects its investment objective, which is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible, the performance of its respective underlying index. The tickers are not changing.

Current name

New name

Exchange

Ticker(s)

CI+Bio-Revolution+ETF

CI Bio-Revolution Index ETF

TSX

CDNA

CI+Digital+Security+ETF

CI Digital Security Index ETF

TSX

CBUG

CI+Galaxy+Blockchain+ETF

CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF

TSX

CBCX

CI+Galaxy+Metaverse+ETF

CI Galaxy Metaverse Index ETF

TSX

CMVX

CI+MSCI+World+ESG+Impact+ETF

CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF

NEO

CESG, CESG.B

ETF risk rating changes

The risk rating changes for the ETF series listed below are effective immediately. The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The risk rating changes are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs. These ETFs all trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

ETF

Ticker

New Rating

Previous Rating

CI+Energy+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (Unhedged Common Units)

NXF.B

High

Medium-to-High

CI+Global+Alpha+Innovation+ETF (ETF C$ Series Units)

CINV

Medium-to-High

Medium

CI+Global+Alpha+Innovation+ETF (ETF US$ Hedged Series Units)

CINV.U

Medium-to-High

Medium

CI+Morningstar+US+Momentum+Index+ETF (Unhedged Common Units)

YXM.B

Medium-to-High

Medium

CI+Preferred+Share+ETF (Common Units)

FPR

Medium

Low-to-Medium

CI+Tech+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (Unhedged Common Units)

TXF.B

Medium-to-High

Medium

Mutual fund merger

CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class was merged into CI+Global+Concentrated+Equity+Private+Pool after the close of business on April 14, 2023. Securityholders of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class have received the equivalent dollar value of securities in the corresponding series of CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool as at April 14, 2023. CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class has now been terminated.

The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM, not the funds. The merger will result in a taxable disposition for investors holding units of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class outside of registered plans. The merger was first announced in January 2023 and approved by securityholders on March 22, 2023.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $389.4 billion in assets as of February 28, 2023.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds exchange-traded funds is contained in its prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) in connection with the CI ETFs (the “ETFs”). The ETF and the securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, “MSCI”) and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such fund or securities or any index on which such fund or securities are based. The ETF’s prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CI GAM and any related funds.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”) Morningstar® Canada Momentum IndexTM (the “Index”) is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the “ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX). CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

