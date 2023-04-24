CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) today announced name changes for five ETFs, risk rating changes for six series of ETFs, and the completion of the previously announced merger of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class into CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool.

ETF name changes

The following name changes will be effective on or about April 21, 2023. The changes ensure the name of each ETF better reflects its investment objective, which is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible, the performance of its respective underlying index. The tickers are not changing.

Current name New name Exchange Ticker(s) CI+Bio-Revolution+ETF CI Bio-Revolution Index ETF TSX CDNA CI+Digital+Security+ETF CI Digital Security Index ETF TSX CBUG CI+Galaxy+Blockchain+ETF CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF TSX CBCX CI+Galaxy+Metaverse+ETF CI Galaxy Metaverse Index ETF TSX CMVX CI+MSCI+World+ESG+Impact+ETF CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF NEO CESG, CESG.B

ETF risk rating changes

The risk rating changes for the ETF series listed below are effective immediately. The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The risk rating changes are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs. These ETFs all trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

ETF Ticker New Rating Previous Rating CI+Energy+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (Unhedged Common Units) NXF.B High Medium-to-High CI+Global+Alpha+Innovation+ETF (ETF C$ Series Units) CINV Medium-to-High Medium CI+Global+Alpha+Innovation+ETF (ETF US$ Hedged Series Units) CINV.U Medium-to-High Medium CI+Morningstar+US+Momentum+Index+ETF (Unhedged Common Units) YXM.B Medium-to-High Medium CI+Preferred+Share+ETF (Common Units) FPR Medium Low-to-Medium CI+Tech+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (Unhedged Common Units) TXF.B Medium-to-High Medium

Mutual fund merger

CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class was merged into CI+Global+Concentrated+Equity+Private+Pool after the close of business on April 14, 2023. Securityholders of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class have received the equivalent dollar value of securities in the corresponding series of CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool as at April 14, 2023. CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class has now been terminated.

The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM, not the funds. The merger will result in a taxable disposition for investors holding units of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class outside of registered plans. The merger was first announced in January 2023 and approved by securityholders on March 22, 2023.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $389.4 billion in assets as of February 28, 2023.

