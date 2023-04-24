BOSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. ( PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will present at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place on April 22-27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Oral Presentation:

Title: Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of an Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Program Number: S48.001

Session Topic: Therapeutics for Muscle Disease

Date & Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:30pm ET

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development

Poster Presentation:

Title: Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of an Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Program Number: P3.002

Session Topic: Neuromuscular Disease: Inherited Muscle Disorders 1

Date & Time: Sunday, April 23, at 5:30pm ET

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development

Title: PGN-EDO51, an Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): Results of a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Volunteers

Program Number: P3.004

Session Topic: Neuromuscular Disease: Inherited Muscle Disorders 1

Date & Time: Sunday, April 23, at 5:30pm ET

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Title: Design of a Phase 1, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Single-Ascending Doses of PGN-EDODM1 in Adult Participants with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Program Number: P6.004

Session Topic: Neuromuscular Disease: Inherited Muscle Disorders 3

Date & Time: Monday, April 24, at 5:30pm ET

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

