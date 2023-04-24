WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Linde ( NYSE:LIN, Financial) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970

Access code: 6877110

Live webcast (listen-only)

https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on

Thursday, April 27, 2023, at:

https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations



The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations .

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: [email protected]







SOURCE: Linde plc

