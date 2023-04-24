NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

2 hours ago
EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, May 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Earnings Conference Call Details
Interested parties may pre-register to obtain a user-specific access code for the call here.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website at investors.nxp.com. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) brings together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.21 billion in 2022. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Jeff Palmer
[email protected]
+1 408 518 5411
Media:
Jacey Zuniga
[email protected]
+1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP

