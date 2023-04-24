ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Apr-23 - * - - 11-Apr-23 14,073 €613.91 €8,639,616 12-Apr-23 14,272 €605.33 €8,639,297 13-Apr-23 14,417 €599.27 €8,639,699 14-Apr-23 14,303 €604.03 €8,639,454

* Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

