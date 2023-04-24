Abasca Resources Completes 2023 Winter Drill Program on Key Lake South Uranium Project, Intersecting Anomalous Radioactivity

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSX V:ABA) is pleased to announce the completion of its winter drilling program on the 100%-owned, 23,977-hectare Key Lake South Uranium Project ("KLS"). The Company drilled a total of 11 holes (Figure 1) comprising 4,959 metres at the Mustang target area ("Mustang"), intersecting lengths from 0.15 metre to 4.35 metres of anomalous radioactivity in 8 holes (Table 1).

The drilling identified and confirmed multiple stacked graphitic fault zones at Mustang. Overprinting fracture zones, fault gouge, and fault breccia demonstrate re-activation of several of these fault zones, which has been seen to be ideal features in other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin region. All drillholes intersected similar stratigraphy of biotite-garnet gneiss with intervals of granitic gneiss and local pegmatite bound between two major graphitic fault zones, and calc-silicate rocks at the contact with a lower unit of granitic gneiss. Hematite and clay alteration were observed in all drillholes within and proximal to fracture and fault zones. Anomalous radioactivity was intersected in multiple drillholes, proximal to lithological contacts and these two graphitic fault zones, hosted in the biotite-gneiss, granitic gneiss, and pegmatite units. Additionally, the surrounding rocks at Mustang are silicified and together with the alteration and stacked re-activated fault zones, have similar characteristics to other basement-hosted uranium deposits along the margins of the Athabasca Basin.

Brian McEwan, VP Exploration, stated: "These results are very encouraging, and we are excited to continue following up on these early intersections at Mustang and test the other 13 defined target areas at the Key Lake South Uranium Project."

All drillholes were systematically sampled in addition to the radioactive zones and samples are being analysed at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK.

"Abasca is pleased with the results from the KLS first drill campaign as a publicly traded company. While waiting for the winter drilling's lab analytical information, the Company focuses on compiling the data acquired so far and on planning for a summer drilling program" stated Dawn Zhou, President and CEO.

For more information and an overview of the Key Lake South Uranium Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

picture2-1.jpg

Figure 1: Map of the Mustang target area showing historic and 2023 winter drillhole locations.

Table 1: Radioactivity results from winter 2023 drilling.

Drillhole ID

Azimuth

Inclination

Total Length (m)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Radioactivity Range

(cps)

KLS-23-001

280

-65

546.00

No anomalous radioactivity

KLS-23-002

280

-65

477.00

281.40

281.55

0.15

< 300 - 310

KLS-23-003

280

-65

393.00

260.60

260.70

0.10

<300 - 650

KLS-23-004

280

-65

417.00

310.00

310.60

0.60

< 300 - 1100

327.35

327.55

0.20

< 300 - 580

340.65

340.80

0.15

< 300 - 350

KLS-23-005

280

-65

414.00

267.00

267.55

0.55

300 - 500

353.50

354.10

0.60

< 300 - 650

KLS-23-006

280

-65

420.00

317.10

317.60

0.50

< 300 - 600

328.70

331.78

3.08

< 300 - 1700

KLS-23-007

280

-65

603.00

419.50

420.00

0.50

< 300 - 525

KLS-23-008

280

-65

459.00

No anomalous radioactivity

KLS-23-009

280

-65

426.00

204.00

208.35

4.35

< 300 - 1000

345.25

346.00

0.75

< 300 - 600

KLS-23-010

280

-65

408.00

No anomalous radioactivity

KLS-23-011

280

-65

396.00

192.45

192.70

0.25

< 300 - 350

269.80

270.00

0.20

< 300 - 350

277.30

277.53

0.23

< 300 - 300

4,959

12.21

Parameters:

  • All lengths are as measured downhole and do not represent true thickness.
  • Maximum internal dilution of 2.00 m.
  • All radioactivity measurements taken with a RS-120 scintillometer.
  • "Anomalous" refers to radioactivity greater than or equal to 300 counts per second (cps) as measured with a RS-120 scintillometer.
  • Where the minimum radioactivity range is < 300 cps, this refers to localized low radioactivity within the overall anomalous radioactive interval.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Billard, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Billard is a director of Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Uranium Project, a 23,977-hectare uranium exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA, CGA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs with respect to future events and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to a follow up exploration program at Mustang and the testing of the other target areas at KLS. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Abasca undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third-parties in respect of Abasca, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Abasca believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and factors, certain of which are beyond Abasca's control, including the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related the exploration activities to be conducted on KLS, including risks related to government and environmental regulation; actual results of exploration activities; industry conditions, including uranium price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; the influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available or are pursued; title, permit or license disputes related to KLS; litigation; fluctuations in interest rates; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking information is based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the availability of qualified employees and contractors for the Company's operations and the availability of equipment. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Abasca disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Abasca Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749409/Abasca-Resources-Completes-2023-Winter-Drill-Program-on-Key-Lake-South-Uranium-Project-Intersecting-Anomalous-Radioactivity

img.ashx?id=749409

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.