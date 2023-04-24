LAS VEGAS, NV and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today its best-selling transmodulators, the Aircaster® AQT8 Series, will now offer SRT Error Correction for Remote IP/QAM Applications.

The newly implemented SRT transmit functionality allows the Aircaster AQT8 transmodulators to be used at remote receive sites. This configuration supports secondary or redundant program ingest capability and enables operators to receive fringe stations more clearly from remote receiver locations.

"Blonder Tongue is committed to reducing our customers' overall system cost with innovation and ingenuity," said Tim Buck, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "SRT is a great option that enables remote equipment deployment without the expense of dedicated fiber and provides the ultimate flexibility to the transport capabilities of the Aircaster AQT8 series."

The addition of SRT to the Aircaster AQT8 series follows along with Blonder Tongue's previously announced Clearview HDMI2 QAM IP and Clearview HD2X QAM IP encoders. The addition of SRT across Blonder Tongue's product offerings will give Broadcasters the ability to process programs safely across the public Internet for point-to-point applications. These SRT-enabled devices can effectively reduce the costs of dedicated fiber backhauling, while also allowing operators the flexibility they need to provide redundant sources, eliminating single point of failure concerns as well.

See Blonder Tongue Laboratories at NABSHOW 2023 in Booth W3316.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blondertongue.com/

Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

