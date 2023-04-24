Fort Lauderdale, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Listing, LLC client, VCI Global LTD (“VCI” or the “Company”), announced that its ordinary shares have commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VCIG.”

VCI is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology in Malaysia, China, Singapore and the United States.

The Company priced its firm commitment underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,280,000 shares of ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were $5,120,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

In addition, VCI Global has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 192,000 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

“I am deeply grateful to Exchange Listing for their unwavering support, expertise and market intelligence they provided while guiding us throughout the IPO process. Their dedication and commitment to our success have been invaluable, and we could not have achieved this milestone without them. The team worked tirelessly to pursue this successful outcome, and we look forward to continued partnership and growth in the years ahead,” said CEO Victor Hoo.

“Victor’s passion and expertise as CEO of VCI has been evident from its inception in 2013. I am immensely proud to have worked with Victor and the VCI team for this milestone in their company journey, and I wish them the very best of success on their continued growth throughout Asia Pacific and globally,” said Peter Goldstein, CEO, of Exchange Listing.

Exchan g e Listing provides growth companies with cost-eﬀective and eﬃcient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or . Focusing on company-speciﬁc structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing is the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients’ listing and capital markets objectives.

