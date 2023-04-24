TORONTO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA:0PL) (“Xtract One”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium , a 58,000-capacity stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, to secure entrances for its live events.

The property is owned by the City of Memphis and is managed by global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), which announced a strategic partnership with Xtract One in October 2022 .

“As we began preparations for the start of the USFL season, we wanted to optimize our security screening technology,” Thomas Carrier, Oak View Group’s General Manager at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, said. “At the stadium and across Oak View Group, we prioritize fan safety, while simultaneously leveraging innovation to enhance the fan experience. The kickoff of the new USFL season was a logical starting point to introduce Xtract One’s SmartGateway screening solutions. It is one of many prevention strategies coming to the venue for the safety and security of fans, teams, talent and staff, which we will continue using throughout the year, including during Memphis Tigers games and for the Southern Heritage Classic and AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The SmartGateway system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but with customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements. SmartGateway delivers fast, reliable, and accurate patron screening, replacing intimidating metal detectors. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort.

“It is important for community and commercial enterprises to work on collaborative solutions that allow guests to focus on fun and togetherness and cheering on their teams,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.“The City of Memphis, Oak View Group and Xtract One are together enhancing the safety of the fans and our community.”

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will deploy SmartGateways in two phases. Phase one, beginning April 15, will leverage SmartGateways for games of the Memphis Showboats (USFL).

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Oak View Group, and the City of Memphis to implement our SmartGateway technology for the safety and security of their patrons. This partnership showcases our commitment to revolutionizing the security landscape, enhancing fan experiences, and streamlining entry processes for large-scale venues,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "We look forward to continuing our work with Oak View Group, and providing advanced, unobtrusive security solutions for their growing portfolio of world-class venues.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Multi-Sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; the failure of the Company to use any of the proceeds received from the Offering in a manner consistent with current expectations; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.