Jeff Blue’s work and impact in the music industry have resulted in sales of over 170 million albums worldwide, with over 50 signed artists, over 80 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements. Most notably, Jeff discovered, developed, and was Executive Producer of the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st Century, Hybrid Theory, by the Legendary Grammy Award-winning artist Linkin Park. In 2022, Jeff partnered with Mark Wahlberg’s production company to create a music docuseries. Jeff is also the author of the best-selling book “One Step Closer” (Simon & Schuster, 2020) which chronicles the inspiring story of his discovering and breaking Linkin Park.

Jeff Blue’s other artists include Grammy-winning and nominated icons such as Macy Gray, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Daniel Powter, Hoobastank, Better Than Ezra, and DJ Ashba of Guns N’ Roses, to name a few. Jeff is also responsible for co-music supervising and writing on multi-platinum soundtracks such as Aaliyah’s Queen of the Damned, as well as winning BMI songwriter awards, and writing numerous top ten hit songs around the world. Jeff has held Senior VP of A&R/Staff Producer positions for Warner Bros. Records, Interscope Records, Virgin/Capitol Music Group, Sony/BMG/Jive Records, Atlantic Records, Lava-Universal Republic, Zomba/Universal Publishing, and RCA/J Records.



Asset Entities, through its AE.360.DDM platform will develop a Music and Entertainment A&R platform featuring Jeff Blue. Jeff will also assist the Company in marketing, locating up-and-coming and mainstream artists to bring them to the evolving and fast-growing Discord community platform, and will advise the Company on entertainment issues in music, media, film/tv, and the social media space.

“I looked at what Asset Entities is doing in the Discord space, and it’s incredible,” said Blue. “It reminds me of the companies like GoDaddy and Register.com that you could use to register a domain name and develop your website in the dot.com era of the internet…only Asset Entities is doing it for Discord. The team at Asset Entities knows Discord and has a unique vision and expertise that I believe will create many opportunities in the entertainment space on Discord, which would include bringing new and established artists, entertainment, and clothing companies to this community platform to expand their reach and promote fan interaction. I’m excited to be working with this new company.”

Jeff Blue lectures at universities and music conferences worldwide and has taught at UCLA for many years. He has also appeared on TV shows such as Music’s Greatest Mysteries on Mark Cuban’s AXS TV, regularly appeared on FOX, ABC, CBS, and NBC news, and consults for Fortune 500 companies and start-ups in branding, music, and film integration.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

