LogicMark to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced that Chia-Lin Simmons, LogicMark CEO, will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023. The conference is being held on April 25 – 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino (formerly Bally’s) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date:April 26, 2023
Time:9:30am Pacific Time
Webcast link:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48003

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Investor Relations Contact: 

CORE IR
[email protected]

516 222 2560

Media:
Jules Abraham
[email protected]

