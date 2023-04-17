Axon Wins Jurisdictional Challenge Against the Federal Trade Commission with Unanimous Supreme Court Decision

2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023

Supreme Court issues a 9-0 decision in favor of Axon, allowing constitutional claims to proceed in federal court

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise Inc., (NASDAQ: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, on Friday secured a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court victory allowing its constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) structure and existence to proceed in Federal court.

"It's hard to appreciate the right to a fair trial until that right is taken from you," said Rick Smith, Axon Founder and CEO. "The high Court's opinion is a testament to everyone's constitutional right to due process and equal protection. This is a win for all Americans seeking a neutral playing field and Axon is proud to have had the tenacity and staying power to see this through."

Axon has been vigorously pursuing this federal court constitutional case since January 2020.

"The high Court's decision vindicates what Axon has said all along: threshold constitutional challenges to the FTC's structure belong in federal court where unconstitutional action can be enjoined before it inflicts irreparable harm," said Pam Petersen, Axon Vice President of Litigation and National Appellate Counsel. "We are heartened that no Justice endorsed the alternative of making parties endure unconstitutional agency action before it can be challenged in court."

With federal court jurisdiction now firmly confirmed, Axon can pursue its challenge to the FTC's inherently biased structure—which improperly combines investigatory, prosecutorial and adjudicatory functions—ensuring the agency's success in its own home court every time. Also at issue is Axon's separation of powers challenge to the Commission and its appointed administrative law judge's authority to act at all under the current statutory removal scheme.

For more information and the history regarding this case, please visit, axon.com/ftc.

ABOUT AXON
Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our Moonshot goal in the US is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Learn more about our Moonshot at thisisourmoonshot.com or email [email protected].

Axon and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

