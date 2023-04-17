Chunghwa Telecom 2022 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
21-3 Xinyi Road, Sec. 1, Taipei, Taiwan 100
Tel: +886 2 2344-5488
email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively engaged in ESG practice and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

For inquiries:
Cho-Fen (Angela) Tsai
Director of Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
+886 2 2344 5488
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=HK71548&sd=2023-04-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chunghwa-telecom-2022-form-20-f-filed-with-the-us-sec-301798773.html

SOURCE Chunghwa Telecom

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK71548&Transmission_Id=202304170708PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK71548&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.