2 hours ago
PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) was established in 2015, utilizing technology originating from the Israeli government. The company developed a unique chemical-based digital tracking solution to efficiently and securely realize the benefits of the circular and closed-loop economy across various industries.

SMX's technology features a chemical-based marker system that imprints a unique, permanent mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials, paired with a patented reader and algorithm for secure data storage using blockchain. This innovative solution enables next-generation Intelligence ON Things, improving supply chain integrity, brand authenticity, and end-to-end transparency.

Strategy — SMX's chemical-based digital tracking solution focuses on realizing the benefits of the circular and closed-loop economy, offering an easily deployable, best-in-class solution for supply chain integrity and brand authenticity. The company's market entry strategy includes adoption by market leaders, becoming an industry standard, and regulator adoption. Concentrating on the circular economy, particularly plastics, SMX operates as a B2B service platform in various target segments, generating revenue through multiple streams, including implementation fees, technology license fees, and usage-based service fees.

In our view, SMX is at the forefront of the rapidly growing circular and closed-loop economy market. The company has a unique technology that has been proven to be highly effective and is gaining recognition across various industries. The increasing need for supply chain integrity, brand authenticity, and end-to-end transparency, driven by the global focus on sustainability and the fight against climate change, contributes to the growth in this market.

We value SMX's equity at approx. USD 77.3 million, with a price target in the range of USD 3.12 to USD 3.75, and a mean of USD 3.44.

Full Report HERE

