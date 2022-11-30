Aircastle to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on April 25, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended February 28, 2023, on April 25, 2023, before the market opens.

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name, "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint venture 250 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 46 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-april-25-2023-301798755.html

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

