The Chefs' Warehouse Certified as Great Place To Work® for Second Year In A Row

1 hours ago
Employees’ Positive Feedback Drives Repeat Certification

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (

CHEF, Financial), a premier distributor of specialty food products, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on a rigorous, data-driven assessment of the workplace culture and employee experience at The Chefs’ Warehouse. The assessment evaluates factors such as trust, respect, fairness, camaraderie, and opportunities for professional growth and development.

“We are honored with this acknowledgment as a Great Place to Work,” said Christopher Pappas, CEO of The Chefs’ Warehouse. “At The Chefs’ Warehouse, we are committed to creating a culture of respect, trust, and teamwork that empowers our employees to grow and thrive both personally and professionally. This certification is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build a workplace culture that supports and inspires our employees.”

The Chefs’ Warehouse has implemented several initiatives to promote a positive workplace culture and enhance the employee experience. These include leadership training and development programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and employee recognition programs.

“The Great Place to Work acknowledgment is the result of our continuous efforts to place our talent at the epicenter of our operations, at the heart of who we are as a company,” said Christina Polychroni, Chief HR Officer of The Chefs’ Warehouse. “Whether it is actions around improving our workplace environment, our employee benefits, our talent development and training and investing on our employees’ career paths, we aim to excel and surpass our employees’ expectations as a true employer of choice.”

The Chefs’ Warehouse is committed to maintaining its status as a Great Place to Work® and continuing to invest in its employees and workplace culture. The company believes that a positive workplace culture is essential to its success and the success of its employees.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada, and Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 35,000 customers from over 2,000 artisan producers from over 40 countries.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Through its certification programs, research, and consulting services, Great Place to Work® helps organizations create high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that drive business results and enhance employee well-being. For more information, visit https:// www.greatplacetowork.com/.

