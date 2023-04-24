The merger of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) into Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) was completed at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on April 14, 2023. EXD shareholder approval of the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which the merger was affected was previously obtained on March 16, 2023.

The merger was based upon the Funds’ closing net assets on April 14, 2023. The exchange ratio at which common shares of EXD were converted to common shares of ETV is listed below:

Acquired Fund (Trading Symbol) Exchange Ratio Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) 0.750447085

EXD is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Eaton Vance Management is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

