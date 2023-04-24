Enerpac Tool Group Corp. ( NYSE:EPAC, Financial) (“Enerpac” or the “Company”) announced today that Travis Williams has joined the Company as Director of Investor Relations, effective April 17. In this role Mr. Williams will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations strategy and enhancing its communication with the investment community. He will report directly to EVP & Chief Financial Officer Anthony Colucci. Mr. Williams replaces Bobbi Belstner, who will depart the Company July 1 and will work closely with him to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Williams has nearly 20 years of extensive experience in the investment community. Most recently he served as a senior equity buy-side analyst with Invesco where he focused on the industrials, materials and utilities sectors. Prior to that he was a sell-side senior research analyst at Stephens. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah in Finance.

Anthony Colucci said, “I am thrilled to welcome Travis to our team. We firmly believe that Travis’s breadth and depth of experience will contribute to attracting and retaining top investors in our company.”

Mr. Williams added, “Enerpac has an exciting story to tell with its strong and compelling growth strategy, positive long-term secular growth trends, and clear progress executing its ASCEND transformation program. I look forward to communicating that story to the broader investment community and all stakeholders.”

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

