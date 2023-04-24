The mergers of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) into Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) were successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023.

In the mergers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NZF acquired all of the assets and liabilities of NUO and NKG in tax-free transactions, and common shares of NUO and NKG were converted to newly-issued common shares of NZF in an aggregate amount equal to the value of the net assets of NUO and NKG. The transactions took place based upon NUO’s, NKG’s, and NZF’s closing net asset values on April 14, 2023. The exchange ratios at which common shares of NUO and NKG were converted to common shares of NZF are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Exchange Ratio NUO Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06685100 NKG Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.85425383

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds or contact:

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-2846848PR-E0423W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005525/en/