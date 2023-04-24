Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) ranked No. 1 for the fastest internet upload speeds in the U.S., according to the latest Ookla%26reg%3B+Speedtest%26reg%3B results. Frontier also earned statewide recognition over competitors for speed and latency results in key markets. Additionally, customers ranked Frontier the top-rated internet in California and Florida.

Why It Matters: Frontier is meeting the growing demand for data and future-proofing its customers with multi-gig speeds, including its network-wide 5 Gig offer that set a new industry standard earlier this year. The latest Ookla results are yet another example of how Frontier is leading the pack on speed.

Get Stoked: “We are thrilled to be recognized by Ookla for the fastest upload speeds in the nation,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Our commitment to providing symmetrical speeds ensures that our customers can get the most of their internet connection, whether they are streaming, gaming or working from home. We will continue to invest in our fiber network to deliver even faster and more reliable connectivity to our customers.”

The Details:

As the un-cable provider, Frontier is meeting the demand for high-speed broadband connectivity with a superior 100% fiber product that does what cable can’t. Frontier outpaced its cable competitors in nearly every market last year with record numbers in broadband customer growth, demonstrating that consumers want the blazing-fast, symmetrical speeds that it has to offer. The Ookla results are yet another indicator that Frontier’s fiber-first strategy is resonating with customers.

Frontier ranked No. 1 for the fastest internet upload speeds in the U.S. based on the results of consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla%26reg%3B+Speedtest%26reg%3B for the first quarter of 2023.* Frontier also took top honors** over competitors in key states across the company’s footprint, including:

California Top-Rated Internet Fastest Internet Upload Speeds Lowest Internet Latency





Connecticut Fastest Internet Fastest InternetUpload Speeds





Florida Top-Rated Internet Fastest InternetUpload Speeds Most Reliable Internet Speeds Lowest Internet Latency





Texas Lowest Internet Latency





West Virginia Lowest Internet Latency



Ookla is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Its enterprise solutions combine first-party crowdsourced data and scientifically controlled testing with tools that provide actionable insights across a network’s lifecycle and customer experience.

*Fastest uploads based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for aggregated upload speed in the United States, Q1 2023.

**State results based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed network performance (download, upload, consistency and multi-server latency) in select U.S. states, Q1 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit AmericaTM, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

