Frontier Crushes the Competition with the Fastest Internet Upload Speeds in America

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

  • Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) ranked No. 1 for the fastest internet upload speeds in the U.S., according to the latest Ookla%26reg%3B+Speedtest%26reg%3B results. Frontier also earned statewide recognition over competitors for speed and latency results in key markets. Additionally, customers ranked Frontier the top-rated internet in California and Florida.
  • Why It Matters: Frontier is meeting the growing demand for data and future-proofing its customers with multi-gig speeds, including its network-wide 5 Gig offer that set a new industry standard earlier this year. The latest Ookla results are yet another example of how Frontier is leading the pack on speed.
  • Get Stoked: “We are thrilled to be recognized by Ookla for the fastest upload speeds in the nation,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Our commitment to providing symmetrical speeds ensures that our customers can get the most of their internet connection, whether they are streaming, gaming or working from home. We will continue to invest in our fiber network to deliver even faster and more reliable connectivity to our customers.”

The Details:

As the un-cable provider, Frontier is meeting the demand for high-speed broadband connectivity with a superior 100% fiber product that does what cable can’t. Frontier outpaced its cable competitors in nearly every market last year with record numbers in broadband customer growth, demonstrating that consumers want the blazing-fast, symmetrical speeds that it has to offer. The Ookla results are yet another indicator that Frontier’s fiber-first strategy is resonating with customers.

Frontier ranked No. 1 for the fastest internet upload speeds in the U.S. based on the results of consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla%26reg%3B+Speedtest%26reg%3B for the first quarter of 2023.* Frontier also took top honors** over competitors in key states across the company’s footprint, including:

  • California
    • Top-Rated Internet
    • Fastest Internet Upload Speeds
    • Lowest Internet Latency

  • Connecticut
    • Fastest Internet
    • Fastest InternetUpload Speeds

  • Florida
    • Top-Rated Internet
    • Fastest InternetUpload Speeds
    • Most Reliable Internet Speeds
    • Lowest Internet Latency

  • Texas
    • Lowest Internet Latency

  • West Virginia
    • Lowest Internet Latency

Ookla is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Its enterprise solutions combine first-party crowdsourced data and scientifically controlled testing with tools that provide actionable insights across a network’s lifecycle and customer experience.

*Fastest uploads based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for aggregated upload speed in the United States, Q1 2023.

**State results based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed network performance (download, upload, consistency and multi-server latency) in select U.S. states, Q1 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit AmericaTM, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230417005189r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005189/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.