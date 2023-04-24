Also check out: (Free Trial)
GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2023.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros