NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), a leading customer experience innovator, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service. This distinction recognizes vendors in this market based on feedback and ratings from verified end-users. Based on 104 reviews, NICE received the highest overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 90 percent of customers saying they would recommend NICE. NICE was also the only vendor named a Customer’s Choice for CCaaS in North America.

NICE received a 4.6 out of 5 rating for CXone product capabilities and deployment experience and 4.5 out of 5 for sales experience and support experience from customers. NICE+CXone intelligently meets customers wherever their journey begins to provide one unified cloud platform for all Customer Experience Interactions (CXi). The comprehensive, easy-to-use application suite offers a smarter, more meaningful experience for contact center employees to deliver seamless customer experiences. With purpose-built AI-powered actionable insights to predict needs and enhance the overall experience, agents receive real-time guidance on an open cloud foundation.

“We are excited to see that our commitment to our customers and their success is reflected in the reviews our customers submitted on Gartner Peer Insights” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE “With continuous investment in innovation, we ensure that all organizations of any size can provide superior CX to their consumers. The success of our customers is our north star at NICE and we are pleased to be named a CCaaS Customers’ Choice on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2023

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

