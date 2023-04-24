Trex Company Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products, will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on May 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

1Q23 Conference Call Date & Time:
Monday, May 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 1Q23+Earnings+Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50+Best+U.S.+Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

