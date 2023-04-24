FICO World 2023 to Showcase Digital Transformation Best Practices, Operationalization of AI, and Customer Success Stories from 50+ Businesses Worldwide

FICO (NYSE: FICO)

Highlights:

  • FICO%26reg%3B+World+2023 registration is currently open. Join FICO in Hollywood, Florida from May 16-19.
  • Attendees will explore best practices for successful digital transformation, delivering on AI-powered hyper-personalized customer experiences via software capabilities on FICO%26reg%3B+Platform and other FICO solutions.

FICO, a leading global analytics software firm, announced that FICO%26reg%3B+World+2023 will be held in Hollywood, Florida from May 16-19, 2023. At this three-day event, customers will share best practices, learn about the latest in AI and advanced analytic innovations, participate in an UltraFICO® Simulation Challenge, and inspire new ideas for digital transformation and AI-powered hyper-personalized customer journeys. The main stage presenters will include dozens of customers sharing their success stories, along with industry thought leaders:

  • Peter Zeihan, author of the New York Times bestseller The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization and acclaimed observer of global political and economic trends
  • Jeremy Utley, author of Ideaflow and a partner at Freespin
  • Erica Dhawan, author of Digital Body Language and Get Big Things Done

FICO World attendees will be able to discover how to design, build, and deliver a hyper-personalized customer experience across every touch point and within each interaction. Attendees will have access to schedule meetings with FICO’s leading thought leaders and experts to discuss best practices and design innovative solutions to solve business challenges. General session presenters at FICO World include leading financial services providers from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The conference will reveal new products, FICO® Score alternative data innovations, and software capabilities on FICO%26reg%3B+Platform, the company’s flagship solution for making AI-powered decisions, and other FICO solutions.

“FICO World 2023 will spotlight our customers who are leading their industries and crushing the competition through hyper-personalized customer journeys,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “Attendees at FICO World will get a close-up look at the future of making decisions, from best practices to the latest innovations that operationalize smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions throughout the customer lifecycle.”

FICO® World 2023 will host over 50+ businesses and financial institutions, bringing in participation from industry heavyweights Wells Fargo, TSYS, Dock, Mercury Insurance Group, Discover, BMO, Canadian Tire, Forrester, Swisscard, CredEvolv, Banco Bradesco, Prosper, Trust Bank, Mibanco, Chartis, and Westpac NZ, to name a few. With more than 80 sessions scheduled, the conference will focus on nine industry-hot topics, such as: Onboarding & Originations, Customer Management, Collections, Fraud, Communications, Technology, Scoring Strategies, Business Culture, and Partners. Of these main topics, there will be a number of sessions focusing on Analytics and Regulatory topics. Industry pioneers, startups, and innovators will share business and economic insights for financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other businesses.

Capabilities of FICO® Platform hold the power of analytics and AI to enable smarter business decisions at scale by unleashing the foundation that bridges silos and collaborates with new and existing technologies. FICO is focused on maximizing the customer experience by predicting, analyzing, and optimizing customer interactions in real-time to make better customer decisions across the enterprise. These better decisions build trust and loyalty by delivering hyper-personalized experiences through holistic customer management.

FICO® World 2023 registration is currently open. For more information, visit: FICO+World+2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ffico & http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Fblogs%2F.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com%2Fnews.

FICO and UltraFICO are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005161/en/

