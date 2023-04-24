Dexcom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, commends the expansion of CGM Medicare coverage to include people with diabetes using all types of insulin, as well as certain non-insulin-using individuals who have a history of problematic hypoglycemic events.* The updated Medicare policy is the biggest single expansion of CGM coverage in the U.S. to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005229/en/

Dexcom G7 sends real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device or Dexcom receiver§, no painful fingersticks|| required (Photo: Business Wire)

“This landmark CMS decision has the potential to bring Dexcom CGM to millions more Medicare patients living with diabetes,” said Teri Lawver, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Dexcom. “Our MOBILE study, which helped lead to this decision, is part of Dexcom’s ongoing efforts to help increase access to the most accurate, easy to use CGM technology that offers people a better way to manage diabetes and improve their quality of life.”

Dexcom supported study helps lead to coverage expansion

Results from the 2021 MOBILE+study%2C sponsored by Dexcom and using Dexcom CGM, served as the primary piece of clinical evidence that led to this coverage expansion by demonstrating that CGM use significantly improves A1C and increases time in range for adults with Type 2 diabetes on basal insulin.

“This is a major win for the diabetes community, and another validation of how CGM can benefit all people living with diabetes,” said Thomas Martens, MD, internal medicine physician and key MOBILE study investigator. “The evidence is clear: Real-time CGM use helps people with diabetes on all types of insulin, not just mealtime insulin, achieve better glycemic outcomes. This CMS decision is an important step forward in improving access to CGM technology, and we hope private insurers will follow.”

No other CGM system available for Medicare patients is more affordable than Dexcom G7*†

With Dexcom G7, the #1 recommended CGM brand2 offers Medicare patients the most accurate,1 simple1 way to help gain greater control of their diabetes at no extra cost compared to other CGM brands.† The system’s low-profile, all-in-one wearable warms up faster than any other CGM on the market,‡ sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart deviceor Dexcom receiver,§ no painful fingersticks|| or burdensome scanning required. With an overall MARD of 8.2%, Dexcom G7 is the most accurate CGM on the market,1 building on the trusted performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia, and increase time in range.3-7 Not only is Dexcom CGM effective, it’s also simple to use. On average, seniors set up Dexcom G7 in less than 13 minutes,8 and 92% say the system is easy to use.8

Get started with Dexcom today

Medicare patients with diabetes in the U.S. can check their benefits and get started with Dexcom CGM by calling 800-435-3443 or by visiting Dexcom.com/medicare today. Patients that don’t meet Medicare coverage criteria can take advantage of Dexcom’s pharmacy discount cash-pay program.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit Dexcom.com.

||Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

*Medicare covers Dexcom CGM for insulin-requiring patients who meet the Medicare coverage criteria. For a list of Medicare coverage criteria, visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website. †Must meet eligibility requirements. ‡Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer. §For Medicare coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), CMS requires use of a receiver. A patient may use a compatible smart device in conjunction with a receiver: dexcom.com/compatibility.

1 Dexcom, data on file, 2022. 2 Seagrove Q2, 2022. 3 Beck RW, et al. JAMA. 2017;317(4):371-378. 4 Beck RW, et al. Ann Intern Med. 2017;167(6):365-374. 5 Martens T, et al. JAMA. 2021;325(22):2262-2272. 6 Laffel LM, et al. JAMA. 2020;323(23):2388-2396. 7 Welsh JB, et al. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2022:19322968221099879. 8 Psavko S, et al. JMIR Hum Factors. 2022;9(4):e42057.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005229/en/