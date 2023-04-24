Landmark Location Brings the Sunshine on April 22 with Lemon Stomping, Sweet Giveaways and More

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, the all-American, beach-born brand, announces an official grand reopening celebration to commemorate the refreshed look of the chain’s original Muscle Beach location on April 22. Since reopening in Oct. 2022, the brand has been planning the ultimate party for fans to enjoy during the anniversary month of Hot Dog on a Stick’s very first opening.

The celebration kicks off with a splash — free lemonade! From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 22, Hotdoggers will be handing out free small Original Lemonades. Fans can even try their hand at Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature lemonade-making method, lemon stomping.

Hot Dog on a Stick is also looking forward to welcoming beloved former employees, lovingly known as ‘Hotdoggers,’ at a reunion at the grand reopening. All current and former Hot Dog on a Stick employees are invited. The brand will also be giving away exclusive swag including striped t-shirts, hats and more.

“Celebrating this moment for Hot Dog on a Stick is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Hot Dog on a Stick is an icon in American pop culture, and it is only fitting to throw a fun-filled beach bash to celebrate the refreshed look of the stand that made us famous almost 80 years ago. We look forward to seeing fans and our amazing Hotdoggers at our beachside event.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with over 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products which pair perfectly with HEINZ® ketchup.

Hot Dog on a Stick is grateful to longtime partners Limoneira and HEINZ® for helping make the Muscle Beach grand reopening celebration possible. For more information or to find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, please visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. We are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509