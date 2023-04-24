Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches to treating complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced two oral presentations of results from the Phase 2a clinical trial of AXA1125 in the treatment of Long COVID Fatigue at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), as a hybrid event both online and in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 15-18, 2023.

Lucy E.M. Finnigan, Ph.D., M.Res., B.Sc. (Hons.), AFHEA, Oxford Centre for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Research (OCMR), Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, will present efficacy results from the Axcella-sponsored Phase 2a clinical trial. This was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID. The study found that subjects who received AXA1125 (n=21) experienced clinically and statistically significant improvement in mental (p=0.0097) and physical (p=0.0097) fatigue scores compared to placebo subjects (n=20). Lancet eClinical Medicine published the trial results on April 14, 2023 (eClinicalMedicine+2023%3B+April+14%3A+101946%2C+Published+Online).

Dr. Finnigan will also present biomarker findings from the Phase 2a trial as part of a session entitled “Novel strategies for anti-COVID treatment: still a challenge.” In conjunction with the reduction in fatigue in patients who received AXA1125, fatigue responders showed significantly greater (p=0.0024) improvement in phosphocreatine recovery time, a marker of mitochondrial function, and a trend towards reductions in plasma FGF-21 (p=0.083) and serum lactate (p=0.073) at day 28 compared with placebo-treated patients.

Axcella’s Phase 2b/3 study design for possible registration of AXA1125 in the treatment of Long COVID Fatigue now has acceptance+from+the+U.S.+Food+and+Drug+Administration+%28FDA%29+and The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the U.K.’s regulatory agency. The MHRA+provided+regulatory+guidance+supporting a single trial that could serve as the registration trial for patients with Long COVID Fatigue. Consistent with the Ph2a trial, the Ph2b/3 trial will enroll participants who have had fatigue for at least 12 weeks after COVID-19 infection. The primary endpoint will utilize the same patient reported outcome tool, the Chalder Fatigue Questionnaire (CFQ-11), to measure improvements in fatigue. Additional endpoints will evaluate improvements in physical function, quality of life, and ability to return to work. Participants will receive either placebo or AXA1125 for three months.

“We are excited to see two oral presentations of abstracts from our Phase 2a clinical study of AXA1125 in Long COVID fatigue at ECCMID, along with publication of the results in the Lancet, one of the premier medical journals,” said Margaret Koziel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Axcella. “This scientific recognition reinforces the potential for AXA1125 to provide relief for the millions of people suffering from Long COVID Fatigue, which has a devastating effect on patients and their families, impacting their ability to work and be part of society. Through our work, we are contributing to the scientific understanding of Long COVID, as well as working toward a potential treatment for this condition.”

“There remains an urgent need for treatment developed specifically for the millions of patients suffering from Long COVID Fatigue, a disease that is having a devastating health and economic impact,” said Oved Amitay, Chief Executive Officer of Solve M.E. Amitay, who also is the co-founder of the Long COVID Alliance, a network of patient-advocates, scientists, disease experts, and drug developers focused on educating policy makers and accelerating research into post-viral illnesses. Dr. Amitay added, “We hope this scientific recognition of the study results translates into urgent action by both Axcella and the FDA to progress this promising candidate as quickly as possible. Patients, families, and our entire society are desperate for treatments, and Axcella has a potential therapeutic ready to go into a clinical study. Furthermore, this approach – if successful – may be helpful for people with other similar conditions such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).”

Long COVID is a persistent and growing long-term consequence of the pandemic, affecting an estimated one hundred million patients worldwide, with fatigue as the most commonly reported symptom. Recent estimates indicate that 15-20% of Americans with COVID have persisting health issues,i up to four million Americans are out of work due to Long COVID symptoms, and that Long COVID has contributed to approximately $1 trillion in lost earnings and $544 billion in increased medical spending.ii

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to reset multiple biological pathways, improve cellular energetics, and restore homeostasis. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Long COVID, NASH, and the reduction in risk of OHE recurrence.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential utility of AXA1125 as a treatment of Long COVID and the Company's anticipated regulatory pathway for AXA1125 and the timing and potential success thereof.

