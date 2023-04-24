XPO Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer as part of the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes employers’ commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“XPO stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – and even in this highly competitive environment, XPO distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.

“We’re honored to be recognized by VETS Indexes as a 4 Star Employer,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO. “As a veteran myself, I’m inspired by XPO’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where veterans and members of the military community can continue growing their skills and building rewarding careers.”

This year, a record 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. VETS Indexes selected honorees based on an analysis of performance in five areas: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive company policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse and family support.

XPO’s recruiters actively connect with the military community through its partnerships with military.com and P3, military hiring events and XPO’s LinkedIn Military Life page. In addition, the company has a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military, which includes a tool that matches military experience to career opportunities.

About XPO
XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ti?nf=ODgwODYyNiM1NTI4NDk3IzIwMTAyMjY=
XPO-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.