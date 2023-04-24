SAN DIEGO and READING, United Kingdom, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security and communications solutions, and ALL.SPACE, the world’s only provider of multi-orbit smart terminals, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing and delivering solutions that will enable software-defined satellite ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of next-generation smart terminals. The combined solutions are expected to enhance dynamic operations end-to-end across the ground segment from the gateway to the network’s edge, placing more application power in the hands of end users and greatly expanding flexibility beyond today’s proprietary, purpose-built, satellite terminals.



The space industry is immersed in a renaissance driven by technology breakthroughs such as software-defined payloads, small satellite constellations, multi-orbit services and more. On the ground, advances in satellite networks are occurring as well, including the growth of ground station-as-a-service, virtualized ground systems and the need to better mainstream with terrestrial and cellular communications networks. These advances at both ends of the space/ground connection mean that satellite network systems must come to act more dynamically, adapting on-the-fly to changing needs, conditions and business or mission requirements.

Today’s announcement is part of a multi-year collaboration to integrate and enhance both companies’ products. It is supported by a joint development roadmap focused on new features, functions and capabilities that will deliver more powerful, flexible and agile terminal capabilities at the network’s edge for both defense and commercial uses, such as advanced support for multi-mission and multi-orbit capabilities.

According to Greg Quiggle, Senior Vice President of Space Product Management at Kratos, “Historically, satellite terminals have been defined by proprietary technologies resident on purpose-built hardware, severally limiting what users could accomplish at the network’s edge. That all changes with software-defined networking, which has long been the standard in global terrestrial communications and is now available for satellite network operators through the OpenSpace Platform. ALL.SPACE is a leader in smart terminal technology and a profound partner for Kratos to work with in revolutionizing what users can accomplish at the satellite network’s edge.”

“We are creating a new generation of digital, flexible terminals featuring both a multi-beam antenna and a platform capable of hosting software-defined applications,” said John-Paul Szczepanik, Chief Technology Officer for ALL.SPACE. “ALL.SPACE’s multilink terminal delivers the combined strengths of all orbits by unlocking simultaneous access to multiple networks. We believe pairing this flexibility with the Kratos OpenSpace Platform will dramatically enhance dynamic operations at the edge.”

Kratos and ALL.SPACE have already begun integrating their respective technologies, including elements of Kratos’ OpenSpace® software-defined ground system, such as its OpenSpace virtual modem (vModem) and OpenEdge™ 2500 digitizer, with ALL.SPACE’s S2000 Smart Terminal.

The jointly developed solutions will conform to industry standards for maximum flexibility, including the IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard from the Digital IF Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium (DIFI). Both companies believe that common standards are essential for the space industry to realize the opportunities on the horizon and to advance the industry’s integration with the larger global communications infrastructure. Both are founding members of DIFI, an independent organization created to develop and promote standards for interoperability in space and satellite systems.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS) is a technology company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, its allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being first to market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

About ALL.SPACE

Headquartered in Reading, UK, ALL.SPACE is the first and only field-proven platform to simultaneously deliver full-performance connections across all significant orbits from a single device. The company recently concluded live field tests with the US and UK governments and several satellite operators demonstrating multiple, simultaneous connections across LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, which empowers users in markets ranging from government and defence to maritime, aero and land mobile to harness the full benefits of new satellite constellations and the convergence of GEO and NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) services.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the by Kratos.

