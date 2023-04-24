Kaplan Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for Three Consecutive Years, a Recognition of Consistent Employee Happiness and Job Satisfaction

Kaplan has been certified as a Most+Loved+Workplace, backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), for the third consecutive year. Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today, according to BPI.

Kaplan was certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"It’s a real honor for Kaplan to be given the distinction of being a Most Loved Workplace for three years in a row. It represents something that our thousands of employees around the globe have long known: It’s our people who make Kaplan a great place to work. We are the company we are today because of our incredibly mission-driven, passionate, and diverse professionals who support our students, partners, and one another,” said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team does in helping those we serve reach their goals, which also gives all of us a genuine sense of purpose and contributes significantly to our continuous goal of being an employer of choice. As an organization, we remain dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented individuals who demonstrate our shared values and commitment to excellence.”

Lisa Gefen Sicilian, chief administrative officer, Kaplan North America, said, “Being certified as a Most Loved Workplace is an important recognition that Kaplan has a highly engaged, motivated, and enthusiastic global workforce of people who embody the spirit of Kaplan, consistently demonstrate our company values, and are dedicated to our mission of transforming lives through education. This recognition only inspires us even more to keep the momentum going in our ongoing efforts to make Kaplan an even better place to thrive professionally, with a continued strong emphasis on employee engagement, talent development, and DEI initiatives.”

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

For more information, please contact Russell Schaffer at [email protected] or 917.822.8190.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

