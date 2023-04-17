PR Newswire

Initial suite of eight funds were the industry's first to provide leveraged long or inverse exposure to the daily performance of some of the most actively traded stocks, including Tesla, NVIDIA, and PayPal

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Monday, April 17th to celebrate the success of the firm's first-of-its-kind family of single stock ETFs.

This initial suite of AXS single stock ETFs provides leveraged long ("Bull") and inverse short ("Bear") daily exposure to:

In less than seven months of trading, this suite of funds gathered more than $200 million in assets, led by TSLQ, which soared past the $100 million mark in under six months. These AXS ETFs also have been bolstered by NVDS, which recently eclipsed the $100 million threshold on the heels of strong investor interest in trading semiconductor stocks that are linked to the AI-development boom.

"We are thrilled with the response that our single-stock ETFs have received from the trading community, and the momentum behind these ETFs is gathering even more steam as we head further into 2023," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "AXS equals Access, and our goal in launching this family was to provide sophisticated investors with access to unique short-term trading vehicles that would allow them to express high conviction views on specific industry leaders. We've been able to do exactly that, and it is an honor to be marking the success of these ETFs by ringing the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq."

The launch of the single stock ETFs is one of several major recent accomplishments and milestones by AXS Investments, a list that also includes:

The launch of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI), the first ETF to provide exposure to investments that both mitigate the devaluation effects of inflation and those that have the potential to deliver growth in price-rising environments

The acquisition of the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) and the launch of the AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK), allowing investors to express their views on both sides of the "innovation trade," and

The pending acquisitions of both the ACM mutual funds and the HYLD ETF, which further expand the AXS Investments' family of differentiated liquid alternative investments.

AXS also last week announced its hiring of industry veteran Brett Wright as the firm's new Head of Distribution.

For more information on AXS Investments and the firm's expansive lineup of investor solutions, please visit: axsinvestments.com.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any AXS Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000195

