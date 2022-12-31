PR Newswire

PHOENIX, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, recently concluded participation at New York's Rodent Roundup.

The New York Pest Management's (NYPMA) Rodent Spring Conference is a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to providing a day of education and technology for the pest management industry. With its unique focus on providing a forum for attendees to learn from each other about their technology experiences as well as current technologies used to enhance daily practices within their pest management businesses, this conference is a prime opportunity to showcase services and products and promote awareness of the brand to top-level decision-makers from the pest management industry and government.

Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO, attended this conference along with SenesTech's sales team, highlighting the importance of bringing ContraPest to New York City as Kathleen Corradi, the City's new Director of Rodent Mitigation, and her team are preparing their new integrated pest management plan.

"The conference had great participation from the industry and from the city. We talked to local pest management leaders as well as representatives from the New York Housing Authority and Parks Department," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO. "These comments were repeated time and time again as participants were introduced to ContraPest:"

"This is a great solution to reduce the rat population without negatively affecting the environment."

"We need an aggressive pro-active plan to stop reproduction."

"My customers will love that this provides less risk for their business and brand."

"This will work great in areas that suffer from sanitation issues."

"It is so easy to set up and service."

"I have a few customers that could benefit from ContraPest today."

"I can't think of anyone in NYC who could not benefit from the use of ContraPest."

"It is more affordable than I had heard."

"It is great that you can now ship directly into NY."

"We are eager to help the new Rat Czar in addressing New York's rat crisis in an effective and earth-friendly manner, and these comments from local pest management professionals certainly should help," added Mr. Fruendt.

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

