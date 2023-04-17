Lennox Recognized for Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 17, 2023

Awards highlight Lennox' ESG efforts, public trust and sustainable climate control solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home comfort solutions company, Lennox, was named to both Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 lists. The company's Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat was also recently recognized as one of the Green Builder's 2023 Sustainable Products of the Year for its groundbreaking smart home technology.

"Since 1895, Lennox has operated with a culture focused on the core values of integrity, respect and excellence," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer at Lennox. "We are honored to be on two of the nation's top corporate responsibility lists, as well as acknowledged for our innovation in sustainable products. To be recognized for the trust our customers and stakeholders have in us is incredibly rewarding, and we will continue to prioritize them at the forefront of everything we do."

This year, Lennox received recognition from Newsweek for their corporate social responsibility and trust and Green Builder Media for leadership in product sustainability:

  • Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies: Showcases the nation's largest public corporations that continue to invest in corporate responsibility as the importance of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) rises.
  • Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies: Reflects the top companies that continue to generate and maintain consumer, employee, and investor trust.
  • Green Builder's Sustainable Product of the Year: Highlights everyday home appliances that encouraged sustainability through innovative technology focusing on indoor air quality, environmental control and energy savings in the manufacturing industry. This year, Lennox' S40 Smart Thermostat is listed as a top sustainable product in the "Controls and Sensors" category.

Lennox' continued recognition echoes both their core values and long-lasting legacy of providing homeowners with perfect, healthy air. Earlier this year, the S40 Smart Thermostat was selected as a finalist in the "Best Home Technology Product" category at the 2023 International Builders Show, speaking to the product's top-of-line capabilities in providing year-round energy savings and convenient access to indoor air quality monitoring capabilities. Increased efficiency, made possible by the S40 Smart Thermostat, not only saves money for the homeowner but also translates to lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and ultimately a healthier planet.

"At Lennox, sustainability and innovation are at the core of all our products, so we can provide homeowners with the peace of mind that comes with having the most precise and perfect air in their home," said Gary Bedard, President of Lennox Residential Heating and Cooling Business. "We are proud to be recognized by Green Builder Media for our ongoing efforts to deliver healthier, cleaner air while lowering our environmental impact."

To learn more about Lennox and its pursuit in driving energy efficiency, sustainability and innovative technology in the industry, visit: www.Lennox.com.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox Corporate is available at lennoxinternational.com.

