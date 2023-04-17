NuZee to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, April 17, 2023

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing company, announces today that CEO Masa Higashida will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023. The conference is being held on April 25 – 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (formerly Bally's) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date:

April 26, 2023

Time:

11:30am Pacific Time

Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48127

Mr. Higashida will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About NuZee Coffee
NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.

