Rainbow Robotics Sets Up a Branch Company in the U.S. to Accelerate the Globalization Process

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 17, 2023

  • Rainbow Robotics has established a branch company in 'Schaumburg', U.S., a major industrial cluster of global machinery companies
  • Rainbow Robotics taps into the market with competitively priced collaborative robots (cobots) for a quick return on investment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robotics (CEO Jungho Lee) announced on the 17th of this month that it has established a branch company in Schaumburg, Illinois, U.S.A.

image_1.jpg

Rainbow Robotics has set up a branch company in 'Schaumburg', one of the major industrial clusters of global machinery companies, in order to tap into the U.S. market by selling collaborative robots (cobots) and forming a customer management team.

Prior to this, Rainbow Robotics had set up two distributors in Germany to secure a foothold in the European market. Rainbow Robotics is also currently preparing to collaborate with global system integrators in the U.S. and European markets and recruiting domestic sales agents accordingly.

Rainbow Robotics is the only company in Korea to develop and make robot platforms integrated with core components and component technologies, and it now plans to expand its global market share in the U.S. and Europe with collaborative robots by significantly reducing robot production costs.

Rainbow Robotics is listed on the KOSDAQ in Korea, with a market capitalization of more than KRW 2 trillion, the largest amount among listed robot companies in Korea. In particular, Samsung Electronics has become its second largest shareholder by investing heavily in shares, proving that Rainbow Robotics will lead the global robot market beyond Korea.

Rainbow Robotics' RB series of cobots are made up of actuators, encoders, brakes, and controllers, all of which the company has developed by itself. As a result, the company has been able to cut down the production cost by approximately 50% and gain a significant price advantage over its competitors.

Rainbow Robotics CEO Jungho Lee said, "The establishment of a branch company in the U.S. will be a major milestone on our way to becoming a leading company in the global robot market. I expect that we will achieve tangible results within a short period of time because it's something we have been preparing for a long time." He added, "We will release various mobile robots, including a serving robot that is currently under development, in not only Korea and the U.S. but Europe as well."

In addition to the collaborative robot, which can satisfy diverse everyday requirements, Rainbow Robotics has been developing and introducing a wide range of robot platforms such as mobile manipulators (autonomous robots for industrial use), medical robots, and biped/quadruped walking robots. Rainbow Robotics also develops and provides software for robots that are optimized to meet individual customer requirements, and can perform various functions without requiring the users to learn new technologies, thereby helping the users to reduce their production costs and focus on delivering higher quality goods and services to their customers.

favicon.png?sn=CN70317&sd=2023-04-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainbow-robotics-sets-up-a-branch-company-in-the-us-to-accelerate-the-globalization-process-301798523.html

SOURCE Rainbow Robotics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN70317&Transmission_Id=202304170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN70317&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.