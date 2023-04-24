%3Cb%3EEmpire+State+Realty+Trust%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it was selected as a 2023 Platinum Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) for the second consecutive year. With this award, ESRT is recognized for its integration of high-performance leasing and sustainability practices into business operations which deliver energy efficiency, cost savings, air quality, and sustainability for tenants. ESRT is one of only six awardees to achieve the Platinum distinction.

“ESRT’s continued commitment and focus on these initiatives across our portfolio is part of our attractive offering for high quality tenants with coinciding goals,” said ESRT’s Chairman, President & CEO, Tony+Malkin. “Named Platinum Green Lease Leader for another year, ESRT continues to hit important ESG targets and innovate and implement ways to serve as a destination for high quality tenants and benefit investors with considerable savings and returns.”

As of January 2022, ESRT achieved carbon neutrality across its commercial portfolio through industry leadership in building energy efficient retrofit work and offsets from renewable energy credits and biodiverse forest preservation investments. ESRT’s continued leadership in sustainability and energy efficiency has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 54 percent at ESB and 43 percent across the commercial portfolio since 2009.

“ESRT’s tenants are a step ahead toward long-term net zero and carbon neutrality goals, Local Law 97 compliance, and healthy buildings at an affordable price point when they join our portfolio,” said Dana+Robbins+Schneider, SVP director of energy, sustainability, and ESG. “Tenant partnerships on environmentally responsible sustainable designs and operational practices are paramount to achieve key goals for sustainability and energy efficiency.”

Green+Lease+Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease and recognizes landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings. To achieve this recognition, ESRT qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements, and sustainability training.

ESRT regularly invests in and implements measures to reduce the environmental impact of its portfolio of 9.6 million rentable square feet of commercial and retail space through improvement in energy efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, healthy buildings, and the wellness of our tenants and employees.

More information about Green Lease Leaders can be found online. More information about ESRT’s sustainability leadership can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects” or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT’s and ESROP’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT’s and ESROP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors.” Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005077/en/